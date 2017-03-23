GOP bill targeting initiative signatures heads to Ducey
The Republican-controlled Arizona House gave final approval Thursday to legislation that opponents say would make it tougher to get citizen initiatives on the ballot, but supporters say will reduce fraud in signature gathering. The measure now goes to GOP Gov. Doug Ducey for his expected signature.
