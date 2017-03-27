Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona sell ...

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona sell more than 850,000 boxes of cookies

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

TUCSON, AZ - That is an awful lot of cookies!! Southern Arizona rose to the occasion and helped the Girl Scouts by buying 850,423 boxes of cookies! Of those boxes sold, 21,454 were sent overseas to the troops, as part of the Cookies for Military program. Having sold 4,336 boxes of cookies, 8th grader Adriana Chavez was named top cookie seller for 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dont vote trump (Mar '16) Tue You lost 12
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Mar 24 Obamas Powerful Gun 42
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... Mar 24 VOTE NO TODAY 1
Snowbirds Go Home!! Mar 23 yuo 2
Gender reasignment Mar 18 USA lady 1
Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ... Mar 17 Corrupt Norcross 1
Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton... Mar 17 Joshua 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,224 • Total comments across all topics: 279,915,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC