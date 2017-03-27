Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona sell more than 850,000 boxes of cookies
TUCSON, AZ - That is an awful lot of cookies!! Southern Arizona rose to the occasion and helped the Girl Scouts by buying 850,423 boxes of cookies! Of those boxes sold, 21,454 were sent overseas to the troops, as part of the Cookies for Military program. Having sold 4,336 boxes of cookies, 8th grader Adriana Chavez was named top cookie seller for 2017.
