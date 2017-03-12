Four arrested in suspected anti-Semit...

Four arrested in suspected anti-Semitic vandalism in Arizona

Arizona police have arrested four suspects in an apparently anti-Semitic act of vandalism that made national headlines in December. The Chandler Police Department said that a 19-year-old man and three boys were responsible for dismantling a Jewish family's PVC pipe menorah and turning it into a swastika while the family slept.

