Former Arizona sheriff Paul Babeu, county attorney subject of FBI probe
Federal authorities have launched a probe of Pinal County's top two former law enforcement officials and whether they inappropriately used profits from seized property for personal and professional expenses. Former Arizona sheriff Paul Babeu, county attorney subject of FBI probe Federal authorities have launched a probe of Pinal County's top two former law enforcement officials and whether they inappropriately used profits from seized property for personal and professional expenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Its a Pearl Party!!
|Wed
|Mylovelypearls
|1
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|Feb 26
|oklady
|4
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 24
|Eduardo
|3
|Fox and 20th Century Fox
|Feb 20
|Melo
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14)
|Feb 17
|GuyFromTexas
|9
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC