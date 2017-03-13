Flu reports on the rise across Arizona
According to the state Department of Health Services, more than 750 cases were reported last week alone that's more than double the number of cases compared to the week before. There has already been 3,300 confirmed influenza cases this season, and health officials said the number tends to peak in February through the end of this month.
