Flu reports on the rise across Arizona

Flu reports on the rise across Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

According to the state Department of Health Services, more than 750 cases were reported last week alone that's more than double the number of cases compared to the week before. There has already been 3,300 confirmed influenza cases this season, and health officials said the number tends to peak in February through the end of this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Its a Pearl Party!! Wed Mylovelypearls 1
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... Feb 26 oklady 4
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 25 East520 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 24 Eduardo 3
Fox and 20th Century Fox Feb 20 Melo 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Arizona Governor ... (Nov '14) Feb 17 GuyFromTexas 9
News Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh... Feb 14 God Bless Willie ... 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,835 • Total comments across all topics: 279,271,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC