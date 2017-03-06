Fire professionals hold conference in...

Fire professionals hold conference in Yuma for first time

Yesterday

The Arizona Fire Service Administrative Professionals held its annual Winter Conference in Yuma last month. It was the first time the two-day event had ever been held here and brought over 30 administrative professionals from around the state to Yuma to receive training on the such topics as effective communication, conflict resolution and team building.

