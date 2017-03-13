Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizo...

Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violated court order

There are 1 comment on the Yuma Sun story from 13 hrs ago, titled Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violated court order. In it, Yuma Sun reports that:

In this Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012, file photo, a Border Patrol agent stands inside one of the holding areas at the Tucson Sector of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Tucson, Ariz. A federal judge says the Border Patrol in Arizona violated court orders by failing to properly keep surveillance video pertaining to a lawsuit claiming the agency holds migrants in inhumane conditions.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Alien Touch

Brooklyn, NY

#1 9 hrs ago
That border patrol whom violated that court order should punished by the full extension of the law , no mercy. Respect the judges order

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) 16 hr Jan Brewers Medicaid 41
News Navy ship to be commissioned in name of Gaby Gi... Tue Special Olympics ... 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sun Texxy 193,133
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... Mar 7 Barbara Espinosa 1
Opiates and others Available NOW Mar 4 didi 1
Surrogate Michelle Gentek and Husband Mayor Mayer Mar 3 Ugly People 2
Its a Pearl Party!! Mar 1 Mylovelypearls 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,582 • Total comments across all topics: 279,563,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC