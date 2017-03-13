Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violated court order
There are 1 comment on the Yuma Sun story from 13 hrs ago, titled Federal judge: Border Patrol in Arizona violated court order. In it, Yuma Sun reports that:
In this Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012, file photo, a Border Patrol agent stands inside one of the holding areas at the Tucson Sector of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Tucson, Ariz. A federal judge says the Border Patrol in Arizona violated court orders by failing to properly keep surveillance video pertaining to a lawsuit claiming the agency holds migrants in inhumane conditions.
#1 9 hrs ago
That border patrol whom violated that court order should punished by the full extension of the law , no mercy. Respect the judges order
