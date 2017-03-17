Exclusive: Tucson PD Evicts Border Pa...

Exclusive: Tucson PD Evicts Border Patrol Agents Trying to Catch Illegal Escapee

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: The New York Observer

A skirmish has broken out in Tucson as one law enforcement agency has barred another from carrying out its mission. The blue-on-blue battle reflects nationwide concern over just how far various policing bodies will go to enforce the nation's laws and policies toward immigrants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 4 hr Righty01 193,132
Opiates and others Available NOW 6 hr didi 1
Surrogate Michelle Gentek and Husband Mayor Mayer 20 hr Ugly People 2
Its a Pearl Party!! Mar 1 Mylovelypearls 1
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... Feb 26 oklady 4
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 25 East520 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 24 Eduardo 3
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,142 • Total comments across all topics: 279,313,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC