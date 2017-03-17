Exclusive: Tucson PD Evicts Border Patrol Agents Trying to Catch Illegal Escapee
A skirmish has broken out in Tucson as one law enforcement agency has barred another from carrying out its mission. The blue-on-blue battle reflects nationwide concern over just how far various policing bodies will go to enforce the nation's laws and policies toward immigrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Righty01
|193,132
|Opiates and others Available NOW
|6 hr
|didi
|1
|Surrogate Michelle Gentek and Husband Mayor Mayer
|20 hr
|Ugly People
|2
|Its a Pearl Party!!
|Mar 1
|Mylovelypearls
|1
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|Feb 26
|oklady
|4
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 24
|Eduardo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC