A local paper said "Ostriches are all the rage in Chandler" in 1914 and they're still the talk of the town over 100 years later Everything you need to know about the Chandler Ostrich Festival A local paper said "Ostriches are all the rage in Chandler" in 1914 and they're still the talk of the town over 100 years later Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2matyuS Senior zookeeper Paige McNickle, who is an expert on the animals at the Phoenix Zoo, talks about the history of ostriches in Arizona. Nick Oza/azcentral.com Gawk at the large birds at the Chandler Ostrich Festival in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.