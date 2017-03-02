Ducey proposes $64M to fix lead, merc...

Ducey proposes $64M to fix lead, mercury, AC issues in Arizona schools

A $600 million infrastructure proposal Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has submitted to President Donald Trump includes tens of millions of dollars to address several public-health and capital-related issues in Arizona schools. Ducey proposes $64M to fix lead, mercury, AC issues in Arizona schools A $600 million infrastructure proposal Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has submitted to President Donald Trump includes tens of millions of dollars to address several public-health and capital-related issues in Arizona schools.

