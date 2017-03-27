Driver dies after school bus crashes ...

Driver dies after school bus crashes into fence in Arizona

Pinal County authorities say a 74-year-old school bus driver has died after a crash into a fence in San Tan Valley. County Sheriff's officials say the Florence Unified School District bus was just leaving Poston Butte High School to pick up students and there was only a driver and an assistant driver aboard at the time of the crash about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

