DPS scrutinizes texting, distracted driving leading to traffic accidents
DPS will focus on violations such as speeding, following another vehicle too closely and failing to use a turn signal when changing lanes DPS scrutinizes texting, distracted driving leading to traffic accidents DPS will focus on violations such as speeding, following another vehicle too closely and failing to use a turn signal when changing lanes Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2nrsNRR DPS will focus on violations such as speeding, following another vehicle too closely and failing to use a turn signal when changing lanes If you are committing a traffic violation while distracted from driving, the Department of Public Safety is on the lookout for you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|1 hr
|Fed Up
|1
|Gender reasignment
|Sat
|USA lady
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt Norcross
|1
|Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton...
|Mar 17
|Joshua
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|193,139
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 14
|Jan Brewers Medicaid
|41
|Navy ship to be commissioned in name of Gaby Gi...
|Mar 14
|Special Olympics ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC