District One's AVID programs among top in nation
The Advancement Via Individual Determination programs at four schools in Yuma Elementary School District One have been certified among the top 2 percent in the nation, District One said in a news release. AVID, as the program is called, is an achievement system that is "implemented at the elementary, secondary, and higher education levels," according to the AVID website.
