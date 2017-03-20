Arizona death-row inmate Kevin Scott Roscoe got a new trial in 7-year-old Laura Dunn's murder years after his conviction when a judge called dog handler John Preston "a liar, a charlatan and a fraud." Discredited dog handler had role in high-profile Arizona child murder case Arizona death-row inmate Kevin Scott Roscoe got a new trial in 7-year-old Laura Dunn's murder years after his conviction when a judge called dog handler John Preston "a liar, a charlatan and a fraud."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.