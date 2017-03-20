Crews collect trash at waterfall in northern Arizona
In this Saturday, March 4, 2017, photo a group of volunteers gathered at Grand Falls to collect trash from the river near the falls during a volunteer cleanup event in Grand Falls, Ariz. Volunteers found plastic alcohol containers, prescription medication bottles, Styrofoam chunks, discarded tires and other trash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Mar 4
|Righty01
|193,132
|Opiates and others Available NOW
|Mar 4
|didi
|1
|Surrogate Michelle Gentek and Husband Mayor Mayer
|Mar 3
|Ugly People
|2
|Its a Pearl Party!!
|Mar 1
|Mylovelypearls
|1
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|Feb 26
|oklady
|4
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC