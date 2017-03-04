Crash closes Interstate 8 east near C...

Crash closes Interstate 8 east near Casa Grande

Crash closes Interstate 8 east near Casa Grande A crash forced the closure of Interstate 8 eastbound near Casa Grande, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2m7sEjD Officials reported at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday that there was no established detour and no estimated reopening time.

