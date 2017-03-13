Court slams Arizona agency over delayed appeals filings
The chief judge of the Arizona Court of Appeals is ordering the state's massive social services agency to immediately file citizen appeals of its decisions or face contempt of court proceedings. Judge Michael Brown's unusual order comes after the court learned that as many as 140 appeals the Department of Economic Security was required to file with the court had been held, some for more than two years.
