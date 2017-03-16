Court rejects Arizona GOP lawmakers' Medicaid challenge The Arizona Court of Appeals rejects Republican lawmakers' challenge to the state's Medicaid expansion. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2m7gFp8 The Republic's political team on March 14, 2017, talks about how much of Arizona's delegation has been quiet about the "Obamacare" replacement, but even Republicans don't seem to like it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.