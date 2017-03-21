Consumer loan plan creates concerns in Arizona
Nearly a decade after Arizona voters outlawed "payday loans,'' the lending industry is trying to get its foot back in the door with a new type of high-interest consumer loans. Legislation approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee would legalize what proponents have dubbed a "Consumer Access Line of Credit.'
