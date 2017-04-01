Cold front brings snow to northern Ar...

Cold front brings snow to northern Arizona, cooler weather to metro Phoenix

The cooler weather that blew into Arizona on Friday, along with clouds in the Valley and snow in the high country, will give way to higher temperatures in coming days. Weekend expected to warm up after cold front brought snow in north, cooler weather in metro Phoenix The cooler weather that blew into Arizona on Friday, along with clouds in the Valley and snow in the high country, will give way to higher temperatures in coming days.

