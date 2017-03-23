Census Bureau: Maricopa County fastest growing in country
The Census Bureau says Arizona's Maricopa County has replaced Texas' Harris County as the county with the nation's highest annual population growth. Census Bureau: Maricopa County fastest growing in country The Census Bureau says Arizona's Maricopa County has replaced Texas' Harris County as the county with the nation's highest annual population growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|32 min
|Obamas Powerful Gun
|42
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|9 hr
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Thu
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar 18
|USA lady
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt Norcross
|1
|Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton...
|Mar 17
|Joshua
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|193,139
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC