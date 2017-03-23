Boot camp in Chandler prepares you fo...

Boot camp in Chandler prepares you for tech jobs

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

When we talk about boot camp, you might think of getting in shape, but that's not the case for this boot camp in Chandler. The University of Arizona is offering up a different kind of boot camp for the tech world and the possibility of getting a job in web development is pretty good, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) 4 hr Obamas Powerful Gun 42
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... 13 hr VOTE NO TODAY 1
Snowbirds Go Home!! Thu yuo 2
Gender reasignment Mar 18 USA lady 1
Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ... Mar 17 Corrupt Norcross 1
Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton... Mar 17 Joshua 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Mar 16 Texxy 193,139
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,627 • Total comments across all topics: 279,792,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC