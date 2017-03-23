A Green Valley couple who spent 60 years collecting 1.25 million insects are donating their specimens, believed to be one of the largest private collections of insects in the world, to Arizona State University. Bitten by the collecting bug: Arizona couple's insect collection valued at $10 million will go to ASU A Green Valley couple who spent 60 years collecting 1.25 million insects are donating their specimens, believed to be one of the largest private collections of insects in the world, to Arizona State University.

