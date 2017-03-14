Attorney General: Personal driver sto...

Attorney General: Personal driver stole $18K from 92-year-old Tucson woman

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a jury found a personal driver guilty of stealing $18,000 from a 92-year-old Tucson woman. Attorney General: Personal driver stole $18K from 92-year-old Tucson woman Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced a jury found a personal driver guilty of stealing $18,000 from a 92-year-old Tucson woman.

