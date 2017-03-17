Ask a Doc: Colorectal cancer striking at millennials, Gen Xers
Ask a Doc: Colorectal cancer striking at millennials, Gen Xers We have seen an alarming increase in patients in their mid-30s developing colorectal cancer Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mag3z9 Question: Should young adults be worried now that scientists report colon and rectal cancers have increased dramatically in millennials and Gen Xers? Answer: While the majority of colorectal cancer cases are among people over 50, we have seen an alarming increase in patients in their mid-30s developing colorectal cancer.
