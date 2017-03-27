Arizona's Ducey creating an oasis of ...

Arizona's Ducey creating an oasis of conservatism

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

As a boy, Barry Goldwater Jr., son of the former senator and 1964 Republican presidential nominee, would step out of his father's house and shoot at tin cans 50 yards away. Now 78, he says he could fire in any direction and not endanger "anything but a cactus."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dont vote trump (Mar '16) Tue You lost 12
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Mar 24 Obamas Powerful Gun 42
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... Mar 24 VOTE NO TODAY 1
Snowbirds Go Home!! Mar 23 yuo 2
Gender reasignment Mar 18 USA lady 1
Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ... Mar 17 Corrupt Norcross 1
Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton... Mar 17 Joshua 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,329 • Total comments across all topics: 279,934,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC