Arizona woman shot, killed while 12-year-old daughter home
Peoria Police say 49-year-old Tammy Mattison was shot in the head in her apartment Friday. Officer Brandon Sheffert says the woman's daughter and neighbor called 911 and reported that the girl's father may have shot the woman.
