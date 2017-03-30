Arizona's school voucher program has expanded by more than 50 percent since last year, and students are continuing to exit wealthier and better-performing school districts to go to private schools. Arizona taxpayer-funded vouchers benefiting students in more-affluent areas Arizona's school voucher program has expanded by more than 50 percent since last year, and students are continuing to exit wealthier and better-performing school districts to go to private schools.

