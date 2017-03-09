The Arizona Supreme Court is set to rule Thursday on the legality of use of a blood sample taken from an unconscious man ultimately convicted of DUI and other crimes in connection with a 2012 collision. Arizona Supreme Court to rule on DUI blood-draw issue PHOENIX - The Arizona Supreme Court is set to rule Thursday on the legality of use of a blood sample taken from an unconscious man ultimately convicted of DUI and other crimes in connection with a 2012 collision.

