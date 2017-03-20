Arizona Supreme Court rejects minimum wage challenge
The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a challenge brought by business groups to a minimum wage increase approved by voters in the November election. The brief order from the high court says the seven justices were turning away a constitutional challenge brought by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other business groups.
