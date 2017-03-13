Arizona senators OK new gunfire rules

Arizona senators OK new gunfire rules

13 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

State senators voted Wednesday to allow two new exemptions to Arizona laws which generally prohibit people from firing guns in populated areas. HB 2022 approved by the Senate Government Committee spells out that people can use a special kind of small-caliber shot, one designed to kill snakes and small mammals at close range.

