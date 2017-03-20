Arizona Senate rejects measure targeting immigrants
PHOENIX - Three Republicans in the Arizona Senate broke ranks and joined Democrats Thursday to narrowly reject a measure that would bar judges from giving sentencing breaks to immigrants in the country illegally. The vote came despite a 20-minute speech by Sen. Steve Smith, R-Maricopa, in which he introduced the families of people killed by immigrants and pleaded with the opponents to change their vote.
