Arizona Senate rejects measure targeting immigrants

PHOENIX - Three Republicans in the Arizona Senate broke ranks and joined Democrats Thursday to narrowly reject a measure that would bar judges from giving sentencing breaks to immigrants in the country illegally. The vote came despite a 20-minute speech by Sen. Steve Smith, R-Maricopa, in which he introduced the families of people killed by immigrants and pleaded with the opponents to change their vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.