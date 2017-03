An inmate convicted of killing two people in New Mexico while on the run after escaping from an Arizona prison has died at a maximum-security federal prison near Florence, Colorado. Arizona prison fugitive who killed 2 on run dies in Colorado lockup ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An inmate convicted of killing two people in New Mexico while on the run after escaping from an Arizona prison has died at a maximum-security federal prison near Florence, Colorado.

