Arizona Musicfest's Music Alive in Suite a-5 Continues Throughout the Year

Arizona Musicfest's record-breaking 2016-17 concert season has ended, but its life-long learning series of dynamic music programs, Music Alive in Suite A-5, continues throughout the year. All events are free in the Arizona Musicfest Community Room, 7518 E. Elbow Bend Road, Suite A-5 in Carefree.

