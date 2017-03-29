A spurt of tornado activity expected to hit the South in coming days has already claimed its first victims -- three storm chasers who were killed when their vehicles collided at a rural crossroads during severe West Texas storms on Tuesday, among the Arizona man among storm chasers killed in Texas while chasing tornado A spurt of tornado activity expected to hit the South in coming days has already claimed its first victims -- three storm chasers who were killed when their vehicles collided at a rural crossroads during severe West Texas storms on Tuesday, among the Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2nfOSyv Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigate a two-vehicle crash that left several storm chasers dead Tuesday , March 28, 2017, near Spur, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.