Arizona lawmakers target 'surprise bi...

Arizona lawmakers target 'surprise billing'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Arizona lawmakers are working on a set of proposals designed to give more protection to patients who receive unanticipated medical bills from out-of-network providers, as legislators across the nation continue to fight the issue known as "surprise billing." Though most patients do their due diligence to make sure care from doctors and medical facilities are part of their insurance networks, healthcare consumers all over the country are repeatedly being hit with surprise medical bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ... Fri Corrupt Norcross 1
Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton... Fri Joshua 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Thu Texxy 193,139
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Mar 14 Jan Brewers Medicaid 41
News Navy ship to be commissioned in name of Gaby Gi... Mar 14 Special Olympics ... 2
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... Mar 7 Barbara Espinosa 1
Opiates and others Available NOW Mar 4 didi 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,345 • Total comments across all topics: 279,641,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC