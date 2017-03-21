Arizona lawmaker honors kidney donors, urges more donations
An Arizona lawmaker is urging people to come forward as kidney donors to help save the lives of more than 2,000 people statewide who need transplants. Rep. Heather Carter of Cave Creek brought a half-dozen donors and family members of transplant recipients to the Capitol Monday.
