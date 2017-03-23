Arizona inventor who wowed Obama face...

Arizona inventor who wowed Obama faces health crisis

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Five years after Anthem inventor Joey Hudy wowed President Obama with his marshmallow cannon, his family is crowdfunding for his treatment Arizona inventor who wowed Obama faces health crisis Five years after Anthem inventor Joey Hudy wowed President Obama with his marshmallow cannon, his family is crowdfunding for his treatment Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2nHPlOj Joey Hudy began experiencing symptoms of mental illness while working in China; now his family is struggling to pay for inpatient treatment in U.S. The international "maker" community is rallying around Joey Hudy, a 20-year-old from Anthem widely known for wowing President Barack Obama in 2012 with his high-powered marshmallow cannon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snowbirds Go Home!! 5 hr yuo 2
Gender reasignment Mar 18 USA lady 1
Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ... Mar 17 Corrupt Norcross 1
Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton... Mar 17 Joshua 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Mar 16 Texxy 193,139
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Mar 14 Jan Brewers Medicaid 41
News Navy ship to be commissioned in name of Gaby Gi... Mar 14 Special Olympics ... 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,978 • Total comments across all topics: 279,763,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC