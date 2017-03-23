Arizona inventor who wowed Obama faces health crisis
Five years after Anthem inventor Joey Hudy wowed President Obama with his marshmallow cannon, his family is crowdfunding for his treatment Arizona inventor who wowed Obama faces health crisis Five years after Anthem inventor Joey Hudy wowed President Obama with his marshmallow cannon, his family is crowdfunding for his treatment Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2nHPlOj Joey Hudy began experiencing symptoms of mental illness while working in China; now his family is struggling to pay for inpatient treatment in U.S. The international "maker" community is rallying around Joey Hudy, a 20-year-old from Anthem widely known for wowing President Barack Obama in 2012 with his high-powered marshmallow cannon.
Read more at The Arizona Republic.
