Arizona House wants to protect off-duty police officers
The Arizona House has given initial approval to legislation that would specify aggravated assault against police officers off-duty is a crime after a heated debate on the House floor. The proposal by sponsor Republican Sen. Steve Smith of Maricopa would mandate calling the act the Blue Lives Matter Law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dont vote trump (Mar '16)
|9 hr
|You lost
|12
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Mar 24
|Obamas Powerful Gun
|42
|gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC...
|Mar 24
|VOTE NO TODAY
|1
|Snowbirds Go Home!!
|Mar 23
|yuo
|2
|Gender reasignment
|Mar 18
|USA lady
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt Norcross
|1
|Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton...
|Mar 17
|Joshua
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC