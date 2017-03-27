Arizona House wants to protect off-du...

Arizona House wants to protect off-duty police officers

The Arizona House has given initial approval to legislation that would specify aggravated assault against police officers off-duty is a crime after a heated debate on the House floor. The proposal by sponsor Republican Sen. Steve Smith of Maricopa would mandate calling the act the Blue Lives Matter Law.

