Arizona high court denies challenge t...

Arizona high court denies challenge to death penalty law

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Navajo Times

The justices dealt with the challenge in a unanimous ruling upholding two murder convictions and death sentences of Abel Daniel Hidalgo, who is in a federal prison in Arizona serving life sentences for two other killings committed on an Indian reservation in Idaho. Defense lawyers for Hidalgo and other Arizona murder defendants had argued that in trial court that Arizona's death penalty law doesn't sufficiently narrow eligibility for the death penalty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Navajo Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 34 min Ice Man 193,137
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Mar 14 Jan Brewers Medicaid 41
News Navy ship to be commissioned in name of Gaby Gi... Mar 14 Special Olympics ... 2
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... Mar 7 Barbara Espinosa 1
Opiates and others Available NOW Mar 4 didi 1
Surrogate Michelle Gentek and Husband Mayor Mayer Mar 3 Ugly People 2
Its a Pearl Party!! Mar 1 Mylovelypearls 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,430 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC