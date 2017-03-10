Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Cente...

Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges a Skilled Nursing...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

If you have proof your employer is deeply involved Medicare overbilling in Arizona why sit on a winning lottery ticket without ever knowing what it could be worth?" WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 9, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are urging an employee of a nursing home, skilled nursing facility, a rehab center, or a company providing hospice services in Arizona to call us at 866-714-6466 if they have proof their employer is involved in systematic overbilling of Medicare. What we are specifically talking about a healthcare company in Arizona billing Medicare for medical services that were never rendered or up-coding of Medicare bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d... Tue Barbara Espinosa 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Mar 4 Righty01 193,132
Opiates and others Available NOW Mar 4 didi 1
Surrogate Michelle Gentek and Husband Mayor Mayer Mar 3 Ugly People 2
Its a Pearl Party!! Mar 1 Mylovelypearls 1
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... Feb 26 oklady 4
News Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J... Feb 25 East520 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC