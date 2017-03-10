Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center Now Urges a Skilled Nursing...
If you have proof your employer is deeply involved Medicare overbilling in Arizona why sit on a winning lottery ticket without ever knowing what it could be worth?" WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 9, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arizona Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "We are urging an employee of a nursing home, skilled nursing facility, a rehab center, or a company providing hospice services in Arizona to call us at 866-714-6466 if they have proof their employer is involved in systematic overbilling of Medicare. What we are specifically talking about a healthcare company in Arizona billing Medicare for medical services that were never rendered or up-coding of Medicare bills.
