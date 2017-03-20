Arizona basketball recruiting update: Brian Bowen down to two...
The Arizona Wildcats ' 2018 class may have gotten underway on Thursday with the commitment of Emmanuel Akot , but the 2017 class is still breathing signs of life. Javier Morales of AllSportsTucson.com caught up with Josh Gershon of Scout.com to chat about the Akot commitment and it unsurprisingly transitioned to Brian Bowen, Tucson's favorite 'is this the week he'll commit?' recruit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Desert Swarm.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Mar 4
|Righty01
|193,132
|Opiates and others Available NOW
|Mar 4
|didi
|1
|Surrogate Michelle Gentek and Husband Mayor Mayer
|Mar 3
|Ugly People
|2
|Its a Pearl Party!!
|Mar 1
|Mylovelypearls
|1
|Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T...
|Feb 26
|oklady
|4
|Permit for mine that could threaten jaguar El J...
|Feb 25
|East520
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC