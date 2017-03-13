APNewsbreak: Analysis: 380,000 Arizonans may lose Medicaid

Arizona is likely to see more than 380,000 people lose their Medicaid insurance coverage and $2.5 billion in lower health care spending under the plan currently being pushed through Congress to replace former President Barack Obama 's health care law, according to a new state report. The analysis by the state's Medicaid plan obtained by The Associated Press Friday shows keeping most of those people insured would cost the state nearly $500 million a year by 2023.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.