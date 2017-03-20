Anti-Abortion 'Fetus Torture Bill' SB...

Anti-Abortion 'Fetus Torture Bill' SB 1367 Advances in Arizona Legislature

8 hrs ago

Under a bill advancing in the Arizona Legislature, doctors would be required to attempt to save the life of an embryo or fetus if it's born with a heartbeat - even if the efforts are certain to be futile. The bill, SB 1367, would force abortion clinics to take expensive measures to preserve the life of an aborted fetus or embryo that, after being removed from a women's body, still has a heartbeat.

