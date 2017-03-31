Angel Investment Tax Credit: Too much...

Angel Investment Tax Credit: Too much of a good thing isn't nearly enough

Although there's debate over whether one can truly indulge in "too much of a good thing," the stats revealing the undeniable success of Arizona's Angel Investment Tax Credit show that investors and Arizona start-up companies haven't had nearly enough of this pro-business, economy boosting program. Fortunately for the business community, the Arizona Legislature has the ability to renew this popular tool right now, by voting yes on HB2191, which reopens the doors to investors looking to fuel Arizona businesses, many of which will or are creating high-wage, high-growth jobs.

