Adviser found by Arizona regulators to have defrauded investors is arrested by IRS
Bart James Ellis of Scottsdale was arrested by the Internal Revenue Service and indicted for wire fraud, according to the IRS. Adviser found by Arizona regulators to have defrauded investors is arrested by IRS Bart James Ellis of Scottsdale was arrested by the Internal Revenue Service and indicted for wire fraud, according to the IRS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|19 hr
|Jan Brewers Medicaid
|41
|Navy ship to be commissioned in name of Gaby Gi...
|Tue
|Special Olympics ...
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Texxy
|193,133
|Here's why Arizona won't 'spring forward' for d...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Espinosa
|1
|Opiates and others Available NOW
|Mar 4
|didi
|1
|Surrogate Michelle Gentek and Husband Mayor Mayer
|Mar 3
|Ugly People
|2
|Its a Pearl Party!!
|Mar 1
|Mylovelypearls
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC