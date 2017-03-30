Accident closes Loop 101 at 7th Stree...

Accident closes Loop 101 at 7th Street in Phoenix

12 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

A serious traffic accident involving a motorcycle shut down the eastbound lanes of Loop 101 in north Phoenix on Wednesday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. Accident closes Loop 101 at 7th Street in Phoenix A serious traffic accident involving a motorcycle shut down the eastbound lanes of Loop 101 in north Phoenix on Wednesday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

