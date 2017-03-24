A new voice for conservatism

A new voice for conservatism

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

As a boy, Barry Goldwater Jr., son of the former senator and 1964 Republican presidential nominee, would step out of his father's house and shoot at tin cans 50 yards away. Now 78, he says he could fire in any direction and not endanger "anything but a cactus."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Fri Obamas Powerful Gun 42
gran ma may need medicaid dont trust TRUMPRYNEC... Fri VOTE NO TODAY 1
Snowbirds Go Home!! Mar 23 yuo 2
Gender reasignment Mar 18 USA lady 1
Congressman Donald Norcross steers millions of ... Mar 17 Corrupt Norcross 1
Justt asking if anyone knows any one from alton... Mar 17 Joshua 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Mar 16 Texxy 193,139
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,354 • Total comments across all topics: 279,837,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC