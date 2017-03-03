4 Arizona kids sickened after multi-state outbreak of E. coli in soynut butter
Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lnIRnr Arizona health officials are investigating four cases of E. coli infections in children under 5 years old that likely came from eating soynut butter-containing products from The SoyNut Butter Co. The cases reported in Maricopa and Coconino counties have been linked to day-care facilities, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
