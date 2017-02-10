Women win case over dog massage business

Women win case over dog massage business

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

A legal victory for a three Arizona women. All they wanted to do was provide animal massages, but a one state agency put the brakes on that, until this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank you Arizona 55 min okiady 1
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 7 hr Taylor 1
America Last 23 hr GMoney 3
News Arizonans Have Been Googling "How To Emigrate T... Thu william 3
News Phoenix to consider joining cities with sanctua... Wed davy 7
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Wed Everybody has a c... 193,130
News Vote for it or money goes away: Arizona lawmake... Feb 4 Predator Harm In ... 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC